Shock as hugely popular Clonmel Stonethrowers rally is cancelled

The hugely popular Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel scheduled for next month has been cancelled.

Organisers Tipperary Motor Club say it would not be financially viable to run the event.

However in a posting on their Faceobok page, they say they hope to run the event again next year.

"This was not a easy decision but going on entries for rallies in the last few weeks it would not be financially viable to run the event", the directors said.

The cancellation is a major blow to rally enthusiasts locally and those who travel from across the country.

The Stonethrowers is a big event in the national rally series and local driver Roy White secured the national title last with victory in his home rally.

Roy White wins 2016 rally in home town

Losing the rally will also have a significant impact on the local economy with the event attracting crews, back-up teams and supporters to the town every August.

The Clonmel Park Hotel was the start and finish point of the rally and had become closely identified with the event.