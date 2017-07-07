Carrick-on-Suir commercial and residential complex on market for €850,000

A prime centrally located commercial and residential complex in Carrick-on-Suir has gone on the market for €850,000.

The development is located in Kickham Street.

The superbly built complex constructed c. 2006 comprises of 7 residential units generating a rental income of circa €43,000 per annum together with Sam McCauleys Chemist shop generating a passing rent of €73,000 per annum.

The complex is fully let and is in excellent decorative and structural order throughout.

Early viewing is recommended.

Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788 or email jstokes@eircom.net