Carrick-on-Suir commercial and residential complex on market for €850,000
Kickham Street, Carrick-on-Suir complex on the market at €850,000.
A prime centrally located commercial and residential complex in Carrick-on-Suir has gone on the market for €850,000.
The development is located in Kickham Street.
The superbly built complex constructed c. 2006 comprises of 7 residential units generating a rental income of circa €43,000 per annum together with Sam McCauleys Chemist shop generating a passing rent of €73,000 per annum.
The complex is fully let and is in excellent decorative and structural order throughout.
Early viewing is recommended.
Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788 or email jstokes@eircom.net
