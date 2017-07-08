Tipperary footballers advance in qualifiers with stunning away win over Cavan

Kingspan Breffni Park proved a happy hunting ground for Tipperary once again as they stunned home side Cavan in Round 2B of the All Ireland SFC qualifiers.

Twelve months after beating Derry in the same ground, Tipperary made the long journey north again and shocked Cavan with a 2-15 to 0-18 win.

It was a brilliant second half from Tipperary that swung the tie in their favour.

They trailed by six at the break 0-12 to 0-6 and the ovation that the home supporters gave their side coming off at half time suggested they thought the game was over.

But whatever manager Liam Kearns said to his side at half time paid handsome dividends.

He was also able to introduce experienced forward Philip Austin for his first game of the year and it proved to be an inspired substitution.

Equally crucial was the introduction of All Star Michael Quinlivan midway through the second half.

The Commercials man wasn't expected to figure after picking up an injury against Cork in the Munster semi-final but Kearns felt he had least twenty minutes in him and was proved correct.

His arrival meant the Cavan defence had the dual threat of Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney to control and it proved beyond them.

Sweeney had another marvellous game, unerring from frees, and when Austin was fouled in the square, the Ballyporeen man hit an immaculate penalty to put his side three ahead.

Cavan came back strongly but were rocked back on their heels when Robbie Kiely came forward to score Tipperary's second goal.

Tipp had turned a six point half time deficit into a six point lead.

The home support were silenced and Cavan looked a beaten docket.

The Ulster side put in a battling finish but Tipperary held out for a famous win that puts them in the hat for next Monday's draw.

Manager Kearns paid glowing tribute to the resilience of his side in difficult circumstances. He has been plagued with injuries but the players he put on the field did the business.

"I am really proud of them. They never let the Tipperary jersey down", he said in post match interviews.

The win against Derry last year kickstarted a run that brought Tipp to the All Ireland sem-final where they were unlucky against Mayo with a black card and fortunate goals.

No one will want to meet them in the next round now as they showed a fighting spirit that does the blue and gold jersey proud.