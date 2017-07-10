Tipp meet Clare in hurling quarter final with footballers home to Armagh

Tipperary have been drawn to play Clare in the All Ireland SHC quarter final while the foothballers have a home tie against Armagh next weekend.

The All Ireland hurling champions booked their place in the last eight in the race for the Liam McCarthy Cup with a thumping 22 points win over Dublin on Saturday evening.

It was a much needed boost after the disappointing show a week earlier against lowly ranked Westmeath and will put them in good shape for the quarter.

Their opponents Clare were beaten by Cork in the Munster hurling final at a packed Semple Stadium on Sunday and will be hoping to bounch back against Tipp.

In the other quarter final Wexford play Waterford.

Meanwhile the Tipperary footballers have been rewarded for their stunning win over Cavan at Breffni Park with a game against Armagh in the next round of the qualifiers.

Tipperary were underdogs against the Ulster side but showed that resilience, bravery and spirit count for so much in the game with a remarkable second half display that shocked Cavan.

Their opponents in the next round Armagh will prove a major test and will be looking for revenge after Tipp's crucial league win in Armagh earlier this year.

But Liam Kearns' side are hitting form at the right time and home advantage could prove crucial.

In the other qualifier Carlow are home to Monaghan.

Ther draws were made on RTE Radio 1 this morning.