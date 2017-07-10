Appeal for missing Cashel man

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39 year old Aonghus Ryan, a native of Cashel, who is missing from Dunboyne, Co Meath

Aonghus was last seen on Friday 30th June 2017. He is described as being 5’ 8’’ tall, stocky build and blonde hair. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Aonghus or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.