Missing Cashel man found

Gardai have confirmed this morning that the 39 year old Cashel man Aonghus Ryan ,reported missing since Friday, has been located safe and well.

Gardaí thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter and said no further action was required.

On Monday Gardaí asked for the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of Aonghus Ryan, a native of Cashel, who is missing from Dunboyne, Co Meath.

