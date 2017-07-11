Tipperary TD is most talkative in Dáil Eireann

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has made more contributions to Dáil debates that any other TD an Irish Times survey has found.

While the average number of contributions from a TD this year is 85, our local Tipperary and West Waterford rep has spoken a whopping 270 times!

Heckling or shouting is in most cases not recorded but if a TD interrupts another to make a point that is recorded.

The only two people to speak in the Dáil chamber more than Deputy McGrath were the Ceann Comhairle and his deputy, who open and close daily proceedings and act as chairmen of debates.

In comparison to Deputy McGrath, one of the quieter TDs in the Dáil is another Tipperary man – Deputy Michael Lowry. Deputy Lowry has made just 21 spoken contributions in the chamber (Just five TDs have spoken less times).

Labour’s Alan Kelly has spoken 101 times, Jackie Cahill of Fianna Fáil has spoken 63 times and WUAG’s Seamus Healy has spoken 56 times.

The figures are taken from KildareStreet.com, a searchable database of everything said in the Oireachtas, and were analysed by the Irish Times. Read the full report here.