Council 'NO' to new Tipperary Greenway

The development of a tourism greenway on the old railway line between Clonmel and Thurles has been ruled out by Tipperary County Council.

With the €1.9m greenway between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir almost complete, a second greenway initiative in the county was shot down at a meeting of Tipperary County Council on Monday.

The phenomenal success of the Waterford/Dungarvan greenway was used as an example of the crucial tourism and economic benefits such infrastructure can generate but council officials told members that the majority of the land concerned was now back in private ownership and was not available to the council.

Members were told that the vast majority of the former railway line has been disposed of in a multitude of lots to the adjoining owners, who CIE suspect have in most instances incorporated it back into their adjoining property.

“In the circumstance it is not seen as practical to pursue this proposal any further.” members were told.

At the meeting Cllrs Pat English and Jim Ryan had tabled motions calling on the council to examine the greenway proposal and were disappointed with the response.

“It was a very negative response. There is no reason why the land cannot be bought back for such a tourism project It has been done all over the country and the Waterford and Westport greenways are two examples of that” said Cllr English.

He said he had tabled a motion two years ago calling for a feasibility study to be carried out on the railway line greenway between Clonmel and Thurles but “absolutely nothing was done”.

“The very least the council could do is a feasibility study. People are not going to let this one go.

“There is a lot of support out there for the proposal and we have to do more to promote tourism in Tipperary” insisted Cllr. English.

At the same meeting members expressed their disappointment that the Clonmel/Carrick greenway has not yet been completed.

“It was started at the same time as the Waterford/Dungarvan greenway which is twice as long.

“That is up an running but we are still waiting, it's delay after delay “ said Cllr. Michael Murphy.

“We were told at Monday's meeting that it will probably be August before it is open.

“It might be 90% completed but at the moment people in Clonmel can only wak to the Anner bridge.

This was supposed to be finished in May 2016, it is hugely disappointing that it is not fully open yet” said Cllr. Murphy. The section from the Anner to Killaloan is due to open this week but from Killaloan to Kilsheelan is not finished.