Pride of Tipperary hopefuls turn on the style at annual charity ball

There was plenty of style and glamour at the Pride of Tipperary annual Gala charity ball at the Ballykisteen Hotel last Saturday evening.

The guests were welcomed with a champagne reception in the foyer and the atmosphere was full of excitement as the families of the Pride contestants were present to give their full support to their beautiful daugthers.

The tone was set early on by the ever-delightful Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Mr. Jim Keane.

This year's charity beneficiary is the South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Speaking on behalf of Tipperary Vintage Rally, who work closely with STHM, Mr. Jack Leonard, gave a strong speech on their involvement with the hospice and the huge amount of money the rally has raised for them over the years.

Reigning Pride of Tipperary, Hazel Heffernan, gave her final speech, which was the most poignant and moving part of the evening. Her presentation was very emotional as she recounted her amazing year as Pride of Tipperary and explained the various highlights and wonderful events that she participated in as well as some of the trials and tribulations during the year, which have strengthened and empowered her during this time. Hazel concluded by individually thanking every person closest to her during the year, and there was not a dry eye in the house as a standing ovation was given to Hazel on her amazing journey and her triumphant year as 2016 Pride of Tipperary.

The emotional rollercoaster continued as Jim Keane interviewed all the Pride contestants. There were plenty of laughs and a few tears that ensured the guests saw the very best that the contestants have to offer. The Pride hopefuls told their their life stories, future ambitions, and showcased their vast array of talents.

“We were so proud of this year's ladies and we know, whoever is crowned on Friday evening will do us and themselves very proud,” said Chairperson Brian English.

The evening concluded with music and dancing to Fran and Pat Marnane.

The Pride of Tipperary crowning takes place on Friday, July 14th on the Main Street, Tipperary Town.

On Wednesday, July 12, there will be a charity Penalty shootout in Cooke Park in aid of Youth Work Ireland, Tipperary, organised by Tipperary Lions Club. There will be FREE ice cream and FREE swim vouchers for all children on the night. A fun family night with MC Willie Bun.