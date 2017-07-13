Capital funds are 'likely' for Clonmel hospital

The Labour Party spokesperson for Health Alan Kelly said he understands South Tipperary General Hospital will be in the government's Capital Plan d ue to be announced after the summer.

Deputy Kelly said he has made it clear to Health Minister Simon Harris that the ultimate solution to the overcrowding crisis at the hospital would involve investment to create greater capacity.

Deputy Kelly said the forty bed hotel-style unit envisaged for South Tipperary General Hospital to alleviate chronic overcrowding is now “highly unlikely” to be in place this winter.

He said that building temporary accommodation was heralded and promised by some public representatives a year ago as being a solution for last winter but added - “as we know now, that has not materialised”.

The Tipperary TD said it is now highly unlikely that it will even be in place for next Winter.

“It was ridiculous and naive to believe that this could be delivered that quickly in the first place” said Deputy Kelly.

The Labour Party spokesman said he had held a number of meetings with Health Minister Simon Harris and made it very clear to him that the ultimate solution to the situation in Clonmel was a complete redevelopment of the hospital site to create greater capacity and pathways for patient management.

Deputy Kelly said he now understands that South Tipperary General Hospital will be in the government's Capital Plan announced after the summer.

“In preparation for that, a brief is currently being finalised in order to develop a Master Plan for the South Tipperary General Hospital campus. The Master Plan will provide for the orderly development of the campus and ensure the hospital has a bright future” said Deputy Kelly.

He said he made it very clear to Minister Harris that the overcrowding at the hospital was continuing at “worrying levels”.

“As part of the Winter Initiative Plan 2016-2017, a number of actions were put in place in Clonmel, including improving early discharging; increasing access to Community Intervention Teams; increasing access to diagnostics; and providing additional home care packages.

“These were all welcome but they haven't had any dramatic impact on the volume of overcrowding in the Hospital” insisted Deputy Kelly.

The Tipperary TD said it was quite obvious to everyone that there are capacity challenges at South Tipperary General Hospital and that a review of capacity needs is almost concluded.