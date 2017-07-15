Funding approved for Tipperary festivals and artistic groups

Forty-four festivals and artistic groups throughout Co. Tipperary have been approved Co. Council Arts Grants totalling €46,380.

The Council's elected members gave the green light for the grants, ranging in size from €250 to €4000, to be allocated to community festivals, choirs, music group, drama groups, musical societies, arts centre, youth projects and artists groups.

Twenty-five groups from South Tipperary are to receive grants under the scheme and the biggest beneficiary in the south of the county is South Tipperary Arts Centre in Clonmel, which is to receive €4000.

The next biggest Arts Grants for South Tipperary organisations are €1500 allocations to St Mary's Choral Society in Clonmel and Cahir Society & Historical Society.

Fethard & Killenaule Youth Project, Cashel Arts Festival, Creative Minds Productions based in Clonmel and ClonTempo Choir in Clonmel will each receive €1000 while Clonmel Busking Festival has been approved a €900 grant.

Other South Tipperary Arts Grants recipients include: Clonmel Theatre Guild (€350), Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society (€300), Cashel Day Care Centre (€400), Belle Voci Choir, Clonmel (€500); Fethard Choral Society (€250), Fionn Mac Cumhaill Players, Mullinahone (€300); Suircan Community Forum, Clonmel (€630); Comhaltas Powerstown/Lisronagh (€700), Art Hive, Clonmel (€420); Dreamtime Theatre, Annacarty (€750); Kickham Country Weekend (€500), JW Productions, Fethard (€250); Junior STAG, Clonmel (€750), Youth Work Ireland, Tipperary for Cashel youth project (€760), Colaiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir (€700), Tipperary Gospel Choir (€700), Cahir Trad Fest (€800).