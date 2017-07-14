O'Neill's take top prize in Tipperary skittles tournament

Congratulations to O’Neill’s pub team who won the 2017 Tipperary Town Pub Skittles League that took place on Sunday, July 2nd in The Snooty Pig. Team members Mary Tuohy, Margaret Esmonde, Ricky O’Rawe, Joe Kent and Shane Moore were thrilled to win the league and thanked the runners-up for a great match.

Well done to the runners-up, The Times Hotel team, who fought a great battle. Anthony Hogan, Jimmy Kiely, Richie Ronan and Kiefter Morey congratulated the winners and promised they would be back next year fighting fit and to “watch out” for them in the 2018 tournament.

Congratulations to The Snooty Pig team member Seamie Curtin who won the Clear the Ring competition.

“The finals drew a great turnout of supporters with as always, lots of fun and laughter during the Skittles tournament,” said Olivia Dalton. “We would like to say a big thanks to Nuala O’Sullivan for all her hard work and dedication that made this year yet another successful tournament… we couldn’t do it without her. We would also like to thank the newly formed committee who were a great support to Nuala during the run of the tournament.

As always, a big thank you to all the pubs that took part in the League… we couldn’t do it without your continued support and thank you to the supporters who always bring great fun to the games. Thanks to Mary Dalton for providing great food and music on the finals night and for sponsoring the Clear The Ring prize and her continued support to the league.”