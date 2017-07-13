Fethard students receive speech and drama certificates

The Irish Board of Speech and Drama presented certificates in Communication Skills, Verse Speaking, Prose, Solo Drama, Mime and Theory to students who took the examinations in Fethard under the tuition of Nancy Farrell.

Now in its eighth year, this school has gone from strength to strength and draws pupils from around county. Class sizes are small, which is the secret of its success.

The examiner this year was Mary Purcell, who awarded high marks to all the deserving students and presented two gold medals, Sorcha O’Brien received the senior gold medal for her Grade Nine Solo Drama, and Fiona Barry was awarded the junior gold medal. Congratulations to all!

Nancy is delighted to announce that she will be starting classes in Cashel from September. She is taking over from the renowned Eleanor Dwyer, who recently announced her retirement. Eleanor’s students achieved great success over the years and she is wished all the very best in the future. All classes resume in September and you can book a free introductory class by contacting Nancy on 086 3432526.