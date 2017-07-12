Nominate your GP for national award

GPBuddy.ie, the online resource for GPs in Ireland, is calling on GPs and members of the public in Tipperary to submit their nominations for this year’s GPBuddy National GP Awards, in association with Affidea Ireland, ahead of the deadline on Friday 14th July.

The annual GPBuddy Awards recognise excellence, innovation and collaboration among GPs in Ireland. Nominations are invited across 12 categories and the winners will be announced on Friday 22nd September at a ceremony hosted by television personality and GP, Dr Pixie McKenna, in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.

As the first and only awards ceremony of its kind in Ireland, the GPBuddy Awards offer a unique opportunity to celebrate the dedication, commitment and innovation of the country’s GP community.

Healthcare professionals throughout Tipperary can nominate themselves or a colleague, while patients are encouraged to vote for a Tipperary GP of their choice in the Patients’ Choice Award. Last year, Dr Iver Hanrahan of Kyle Court Clinic on Old Davitt Street in Tipperary was winner of the ‘Patients’ Choice Award’.

2017 Award Categories:

• GP of the Year

• Establishing GP of the Year

• Practice Nurse of the Year

• GP Trainee of the Year

• GP Trainer of the Year

• Rural Practice of the Year

• Patients’ Choice Award

• Practice Admin of the Year

• Best GP/ Hospital Collaboration

• GPs in the Media

• GP Research of the Year

• Innovation in Practice Award

To enter or nominate an individual or organisation, please visit www.gpbuddyawards.ie.