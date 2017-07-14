Fine Gael think-in to be held in Clonmel

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will host a Fine Gael think in in Clonmel this autumn.

Fine Gael TD’s,senators and MEP’s will gather in Clonmel for the party think in.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly has welcomed the news that Fine Gael will hold its party ‘think-in’ in Clonmel this autumn.

MEP Kelly said: “ I am delighted that Fine Gael are holding our annual 'think in' in Clonmel. The event is a great development for the local Fine Gael community in Tipperary.

The Fine Gael think in will be held on September 14th and 15th'

“The think-in is an opportunity for the party to focus on priorities for the next Dáil term as well as the upcoming budget. Brexit negotiations will also be a major topic at the event.

“I am delighted that the local area will be showcased to my Fine Gael colleagues at this event.” said MEP Sean Kelly