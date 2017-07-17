Tipperary Weather: Scorcher of a start to the week!
Tipperary Weather Forecast: Sunshine
Tipperary is set to bask in sunshine today – temperatures are set to hit 25 degrees!
Summer weather continues as this week starts with a sunny forecast for today (Monday).
Beautiful sunshine means it will be hot from about lunchtime through the afternoon. Temperatures will start to feel cooler by 5pm.
There will be a light breeze for most of the day, picking up slightly this evening.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to 12% with just a 5% change of rain.
