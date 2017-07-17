Sad death of Clonmel hurling stalwart Bill Peters

The sad passing of St Mary's Hurling Club, Clonmel stalwart Bill Peters occurred at the weekend.

The Peters name is synonymous with the St.Mary's club and indeed hurling in Clonmel.

Bill gave a lifetime of service to the game in many guises from his own playing days through to managing and mentoring teams of all shapes and sizes.

His love for hurling was immense and he passed that passion onto his family with many of his siblings achieving huge success on the playing fields.

The club's recent county minor success contained no less than three grandsons and when the cup was brought to Bill's home the sense of pride was clear for all to see.

Sincere sympathies to the Peters Family at this sad time.

Formerly of Farnamanagh, Cashel, Bill died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his daughter Bridget Hennebry. Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of Matty, Kathleen, John, Mary, Teresa, Nora, Joan, Willie, Margaret, Paula, Michael, Noel and Majella. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Tuesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.