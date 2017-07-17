Thief steals backpack from Tipperary restaurant

A backpack containing €400 was stolen from a restaurant in Tipperary Town at the weekend.

The backpack was stolen from the staff room of the Prime 74 Restaurant at Main St., Tipperary between 3pm and 5pm last Saturday, July 15.

Gardai investigating the theft have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in this restaurant and in its vicinity last Saturday afternoon or has information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.