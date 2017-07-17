Tipperary garda stations sell for €293,000

Garda stations in Tipperary that were sold off by the state in recent years raised €293,000 according to the OPW.

Grangemockler, Dundrum and Ballinure stations were put on the market by the Office of Public Works following a decision in 2012 to amalgamate rural stations.

The stations no longer needed were sold at auction and by private treaty, and some were signed over to community groups.

In Tipperary three former garda station buildings were sold at auction in 2014 –

Grangemockler €103,000

Dundrum €90,000

Ballinure €100,000

Six rural stations in Tipperary were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013.

2012 -Ballinderry

2013 – Dundrum, Grangemockler, New Inn, Rearcross and Terryglass.

The information was revealed in answer to a parliamentary question in Dáil Eireann last week.

Clonmel's long awaited new garda station to go to tender before end of 2017