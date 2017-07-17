Burst water mains in FOUR Tipperary towns today

Water supplies in four Tipperary towns may be disrupted today because of four separate burst water mains.

Irish Water report problems in Clonmel, Cashel Cahir and Carrick on Suir.

The most disruptive problem is in the Cahir area where traffic is also affected by the repair efforts.

Clonmel

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Boherduff Close, Hillside Close, Northview Close and surrounding areas in Clonmel.

Works have an estimated completion time of 4pm on 17 July.

Cashel

Essential works may cause supply disruptions to Palmer's Hill, The Green, Rockwood, Áras Na Rí, Cashel Town and surrounding areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 11pm on 17 July.

Carrick on Suir

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Saint Nicholas Park and surrounding areas in Carrick-on-Suir.

Works have an estimated completion time of 8pm on 17 July.

Cahir

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Toureen, Ballydrehid, Cahir and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Crews are working to restore supply as soon as possible.

