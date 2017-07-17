Motorist arrested in Tipperary town on suspicion of drink driving
Arrest made following traffic accident
Arrest made following accident
A woman motorist aged in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a traffic accident in Tipperary Town last week.
The arrest was made after a car collided with a parked lorry at The Plaza in Tipperary at 8.45pm on Monday, July 10.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said no one was injured in the accident and slight damage was caused to both vehicles.
More news...
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on