Motorist arrested in Tipperary town on suspicion of drink driving

A woman motorist aged in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a traffic accident in Tipperary Town last week.

The arrest was made after a car collided with a parked lorry at The Plaza in Tipperary at 8.45pm on Monday, July 10.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said no one was injured in the accident and slight damage was caused to both vehicles.

