Shop lifters steal cash and beauty products from Cahir pharmacy

A Cahir pharmacy was targetted by shop lifters on two occasions over the past week.

A man stole €160 from the till of the Mari Mina Pharmacy at The Square in Cahir around 4.30pm last Wednesday, July 12.

Two days earlier, a man and a woman entered the pharmacy at 2.55pm and stole a number of beauty products from the shelves.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said gardai are following a definite line of enquiry into the two incidents.

They believe the crimes were committed by thieves from outside the town but don't believe there is any connection between the two shop lifters who stole goods from the shop on Monday July 10 and the man who stole the cash from the till.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.