Tipperary gets 31 new gardaí

Garda Division has more than 300 officers

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Tipperary Garda Division

Clonmel Garda Station

Tipperary Garda Division has welcomed 31 newly qualified gardaí since recruitment recommenced, three years ago.

A total of 368 gardaí are serving in the county as of the end of May, the most up-to-date figures.

The information came to light in the Dáil in recent weeks.

Garda Recruits

Following a five year hiatus on garda recruitment, until September 2014, the first new gardaí were assigned to the Tipperary District in 2015.

2015 – 5

2016 – 15

2017 – 11 (year to end of June)

There is no breakdown of what stations these gardaí were assigned to, however there is a breakdown of overall garda numbers at stations in Tipperary below.

Garda Numbers

It was also revealed in the Dáil last week, that there are now a total of 368 gardaí across the Tipperary division. 

Following a question from Deputy Jackie Cahill about garda numbers, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan provided a breakdown of the numbers assigned to each station across Tipperary.

The minister said in the Dáil: “Garda management keeps this distribution of resources under continual review in the context of crime trends and policing priorities so as to ensure that the optimum use is made of these resources.”

Tipperary Division May 31, 2017

DISTRICT            STATION               TOTAL

Cahir                   Ardfinnan                 1

                           Ballyporeen               1

                           Cahir                       52

                           Cashel                     13

                          Clogheen                  1

                          

Clonmel               Carrick-on-Suir        13

                            Clonmel                  55

                            Fethard                     1

                            Kilsheelan                 1

                            Mullinahone              1 

Nenagh                Borrisokane               2

                            Cloughjordan             1

                            Lorrha                       1

                            Moneygall                  1

                            Nenagh                   47

                            Newport                  11

                            Portroe                      1

                            Roscrea                   18

                            Toomevara                 1

 

Thurles                 Ballingarry South         1

                             Borrisoleigh                1

                             Holycross                   1

                             Killenaule                   3

                             Templemore             23

                             Templetuohy               1

                             Thurles                     77

 

Tipperary Town      Cappawhite              1

                             Golden                     1

                             Tipperary Town         37

Tipperary Total                                   368

