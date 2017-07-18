Tipperary Property: county slips down asking price rankings

Tipperary has been overtaken in a list of the most expensive places in Ireland to buy a home.

Five years ago Tipperary was 36 in a list of 54 highest asking price areas in the country. A survey today shows the county is now just 46/54.

€154,302 is the average asking price for a house in Tipperary according to DAFT.

In the survey the cheapest market in the State is Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, where the average property value is just €58,000.

Unsurprisingly the top prices are all in 14 Dublin areas.

Munster counties as a group have fallen down the price rankings – Kerry and Limerick (county) fell 10 places to 39th and 42nd , while Waterford (county) fell from 27th to 33rd.