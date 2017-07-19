Break-in at Clonmel Rugby Club 

Clonmel Rugby Club's clubhouse was burgled in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The break-in to the Ard Gaoithe based sports club was reported to Clonmel Garda Station around 1am on July 15 after a burglar alarm raised the alert about the intruders.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said damage was caused to the roof of a shed on the Club's grounds. Tools were taken from the shed and used to gain access to the Club’s main building. Internal doors were damaged in the clubhouse.

The garda spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of Clonmel Rugby Club that night or has information that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.

