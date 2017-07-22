Tipperary jobs 'at risk' - Lack of support for SMEs

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill has said that thousands of jobs are in jeopardy in the county as a result of the Government’s decision not to make it easier for SMEs to compete for State contracts with multinationals.

“The Government has failed to take the opportunity, as part of the review of its guidelines on public procurement, to rebalance the scales in favour of Irish SMEs.

“For years, it has been clear for all to see that Irish SMEs were at a disadvantage compared to large multinationals when it came to tendering for State contracts.

“By not recognising the challenges that Irish SMEs face in competing with MNCs, and winning State contracts, and making changes to its guidelines, the Government has thrown these small and medium sized businesses under the bus.

“If the Government was truly serious about increasing opportunities for Irish SMEs to win State contracts, it would have surely provided more guidance and support to them in the guidelines.

“Just two of the 121 pages of the guidelines are specific to SMEs so the Government’s rhetoric doesn’t match reality.

“The SME sector is vital to Ireland’s economy. Nearly one million Irish people work in just over 237,000 individual businesses and enterprises, with thousands of these based in County Tipperary.