Tipperary house price increase reflect urgent need for new homes

Property Industry Ireland (PII), the Ibec group for businesses working in the property sector, said that the house price statistics released by the CSO show the need to urgently increase the supply of housing.

PII Director, Dr. David Duffy stated: "The lack of housing supply has been highlighted for a number of years.

“While there is some debate about which measure of housing supply to use, the supply of new homes coming onto the market remains well below the estimated annual average demand of 25,000 to 30,000 units, and this does not include any pent-up demand.

“Policy makers and industry must continue to work together to identify how the supply of new homes can be increased across all regions of the country.”