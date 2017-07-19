Tractor batteries stolen from Annacarty farm

Gardai are investigating the theft of two tractor batteries from an Annacarty farm.

The batteries valued at €380 were stolen from the farm yard at Shanaknock, Annacarty on the night of Monday/Tuesday July 10/11.

Gardai in Tipperary Town are investigating the theft and have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious vehicles or other activity in the Shanaknock area of Annacarty on the date of the offence to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.