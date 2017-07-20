IFA is the lead organisation in Ireland for Farm Safety Week, a joint Ireland-UK initiative taking place next week, July 24 to 28.

Farm Safety Week will focus on a different farm safety risk each day and farmers will be encouraged to take some time during the week to assess the safety of routine tasks.

The campaign will raise awareness of the importance of farm safety and offer practical support and guidance for those working in this industry.

A number of events are planned for the week, and a number of retailers will offer discounts on safety equipment and other items during Farm Safety Week – check www.ifa.ie for details.

Monday, July 24: HSA statistics, Importance of Farm Safety Partnerships.

Tuesday, July 25: Machinery & Transport.

Wednesday, July 26: Falls.

Thursday, July 27: Livestock & Slurry.

Friday, July 28: Children on Farms.