Cahir Tractors raise €7,500 in memory of Grainne

Tractors from near and far congregated in glorious sunshine at Cahir Mart, last Sunday morning, in an effort to raise much needed funds for ‘Act for Meningitis’.

There were so many different makes of tractor and of all shapes and sizes that were scrubbed and polished and dazzled in the summer sunshine.

Crowds of people also turned up on the day to see the spectacle and support the cause.

134 tractors in all registered to take part in the Tractor Run that was in memory of the late, beloved local girl Grainne O’Donnell. Several fundraisers have already been done and dusted in Grainne’s memory to date with over €20,000 raised and the Tractor Run last Sunday looks to have raised in excess of €7,500 too!

Well done to the organisers, stewards, volunteers and Cahir Mart, it was a very successful fundraising event and a beautiful way to remember a beautiful girl.

Grainne O'Donnell, who was just 20, passed away in February, at Cork University Hospital, after contracted meningitis.

The daughter of Maria and Colm O'Donnell, from Clonmore South, Cahir, Grainne was an Arts student at UCC.