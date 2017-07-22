Cahir Seisiún Irish Night for Family Carers

Family Carers Ireland South Tipperary Branch would like to thank all who supported their Irish Night in Cahir House Hotel last Thursday night.

Many people came along to support the fundraiser and a great night’s entertainment was had by all.

Area Manager Cllr Richie Molloy paid special tribute to Michael and Mary Harty for the work that they do to promote Irish music, song and dance and he also to paid tribute to the Seisiún Group itself for a magnificent nights entertainment and said “much needed funds were raised for our organisation which will all go towards the Home Respite Service for Family Carers in South Tipperary”.

For further information on Family Carers please contact our office in Clonmel on 052 6170455.