Cahir GAA - Fantastic Fun at Sports Week

Junior A hurling League

We travelled to Goatenbridge last Friday to play Ballybacon Grange and unfortunately we did not get the result we were looking for. We were well beaten on the night. We will now have to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off and get ready for our next game in hurling which will be a quarter final in the championship, a big game for the team. Let’s hope we took something from the loss and will be ready for the next one. Final score Cahir 1-09 Ballybacon/ Grange 3-19.

Team: Keelan Hickey, Dylan Walsh, Daniel Moloney, Ger Hally, Colin McEniry, Conor Cashman, Ryan O’Donnell, Ryan Murphy (0-2), Mikey O’Connor, Daire O’Brien (0-2), Ian Flannery (0-1), Johnny B. O’Brien, Johnny McMahon (1-0), Dean Lonergan and Alan O’Connor (0-4). Subs Used: Liam Howard, Darragh Howard, James McGrath, Ger Quinn and Michael Tobin.

Juvenile Sports and Fun Week

What a fantastic week of fun and games was had by all. With over 200 boys and girls enjoying the week. We have to say thanks to our Tipperary inter county stars Ronan Maher, Dan McCormack and Conor Sweeney who turned up during the week to sign autographs, answer questions and take part in some skills games. Thanks also to our own club members Nicholas Reidy and Stephen Grogan who paraded the Celtic Challenge U17 all Ireland hurling trophy around to all groups. Of course a big thank you to all our coaches and helpers that gave up their time during the weekand finally to all who helped organise the week and made it the success it was.

Draw the Joker

our weekly Draw is still going strong and we thank you for your continued support. Our jackpot this week is €11,200 and there are only 6 cards and the Joker remaining. This week’s winners were: Aileen O’Connor, Cathryn O’Gorman, Abby Noonan, Dermot O’Connor and Mary Howard.