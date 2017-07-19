Cashel 'Gathering' tournament raises €1,500 for local causes

Above: Back: Bryan Fogarty, Deirdre Dudley, Tony Quinn, Maura Kavanagh, Rosemarie Shanahan, Anne Quinn, Michelle O’Meara, Benny Dudley

Front: Lucy Butler, Liam Tobin, Lorraine Lowry, Principal of Scoil Chormaic, Margo Fogarty, Chairperson of Larkspur Park Tennis Committee, Siobhan Keyes , Principal of Scoil Aonghusa and Geraldine Meaghar, Scoil Aonghusa.

Three local groups were delighted to benefit from the recent Larkspur Tennis 'Gathering' Tournament.

A presentation of funds raised was made to the three groups recently, with each receiving €500.

Proceeds from the recent ‘Gathering’ Tennis tournament were put to good use last Wednesday evening when Club chairperson Margo Fogarty presented cheques of €500 each to the three worthy causes.

Members of the club committee were also present as Lorraine Lowry accepted a cheque on behalf of Scoil Chormaic. Lorraine, who is the school principal, said that the funding was greatly appreciated and would help students in the school.

These comments were echoed by Siobhan Keys, principal of Scoil Aonghusa, who also accepted a cheque of €500 on behalf of the school. Siobhan was accompanied by her colleague Geraldine Maher who said she had fond memories of having competed in tennis competitions in Larkspur over the years.

A third cheque of €500 was presented to Liam Tobin on behalf of his son Billy. Liam and his wife Noelle are members of Ballypatrick Tennis club. They hope to bring Billy to the USA at the end of the year for required surgery which will cost in the region of €80,000.

Larkspur tennis is delighted to be able to make this donation to our tennis friends and we wish Billy all the best.

The presentations were followed by tea and chat with both school principals hoping that students will avail of the amenities in Larkspur when the school term restarts.

Finally, we’d like to wish the best of luck to all our teams participating in the South Tipp League and Munster competitions. Semi-finals of the South Tipp league are due to take place next week.

Also, congratulations to all our members who have been successful in several of the recent open weeks including Dungarvan, Clonmel and Nenagh to name just a few.

It is hard to believe that our own open week is fast approaching and will start August 25. We look forward to another week of great tennis and great fun.