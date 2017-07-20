20 year-old man assaulted in Cahir 

Gardai have received a report of an assault on a 20 year-old man in Cahir last weekend.

The alleged victim reported to gardai at Cahir Garda Station that was assaulted by a number of males at the Inch Field in Cahir around 11.30pm on Saturday, July 15.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the alleged assault was minor and gardai are waiting to take a formal statement of complaint from the young man before commencing a criminal investigation into the incident.