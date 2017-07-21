Amneal donates defibrillator to Cashel

Amneal Ireland Limited has donated an AED Defibrillator which is specially designed for public-access use in Cashel town centre.

In the case of a medical emergency, it can be accessed to provide life-saving defibrillation within the critical first minutes until professional care arrives.

The provision of this defibrillator in Cashel town centre was an initiative started by Chelsea Gibson – Cashel Lions Young Ambassador of the Year 2017 and an active member of the Order of Malta in Cashel. When Amneal saw that Chelsea was trying to raise funds for such a vital piece of equipment they were only too delighted to cover the cost.

Once Amneal committed to purchasing the defibrillator for the town, Chelsea continued to work tirelessly to secure a location that ensured it was easily accessible. She is extremely grateful for the support of Tim Moylan of Cashel Credit Union who has allowed the defibrillator to be placed on the exterior of the Credit Union building.

The donation of the defibrillator was made as part of Amneal’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Their CSR programme involves the company and its employees working with charities, the local community, promoting education and improving the environment.

Speaking about the donation, Gearoid McDermott, Site Director of Amneal Ireland, said “we are delighted to have worked with Chelsea on this initiative. It has given us a chance to provide something that is potentially life-saving to the people in our local community.”