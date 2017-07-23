Teddy bears' picnic in Cashel

Grab your teddy and join Cashel LIbrary for the annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic Story-time on Thursday, July 27, at 3pm.

This event will be outdoors so bring your picnic blanket to sit on and lets hope the sun shines bright for some teddy bear fun!

Pirates, shipwrecks and sea monsters galore in our August Story-time on Friday 11th at 11.30am. Simone from Storygate returns with stories full of adventure, sunken ships and lots of treasure. Dress up as a pirate or sea creature is encouraged but not essential. This is suitable for children 3-6years.

On Friday, August 11, our afternoon “Underwater Story-workshop” takes place for children 7-10years. Put on your snorkels and your fins for this fantastic story workshop. Dive deep into your imagination to conjure up stories from under the sea.

Dogs Trust will pay a visit to Cashel Library on Tuesday, August 22, at 11am. Come along to meet Heather and her dog Ted for a free dog safety workshop. This is suitable for parents, carers and children. Learn how to be safe around dogs at home and outdoors. This fun informative workshop is suitable for families whether you own a dog or not!

All events mentioned above are subject to booking to ensure your place please call into the library and book at the desk or call 062-63856.

Don’t forget the Summer Stars reading Challenge is taking place for July and August, remember it is 6 books over the summer a great way to prevent the Summer Reading Slide! Plenty to do in your local library this summer so don’t miss out!