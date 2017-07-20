Family fun galore as Tipp basks in festival atmosphere

What a festival! The ‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary Festival’, sponsored by Tipperary Co-op, has yet again been an overwhelming success that just keeps getting better and better every year.

From street entertainment, parades, busking competitions, Churn Rolling, the Pride of Tipperary and a bonny baby competition, the family entertainment factor was huge with large numbers enjoying the many events scheduled for the weekend.

On Friday night the Phoenix Theatre group gave a spectacular parade up the Main Street in beautifully crafted costumes. This group only came together only a few months ago to develop a creative arts project creating costumes and creating a bond where people could start to own their own festival with fun and community participation. The All-Ireland Churn Rolling Championships followed with milkmaids, juvenile racing and glory for the new All Ireland Ladies champion Violet Ryan from Cordangan.

On Saturday many people visited the Tipperary Credit Union Food & Craft Fair and family fun day. The entertainment included the successful Tipperary Excel Street, Stage and Busking competition in aid of West Tipperary Mental Health, a Punch & Judy show sponsored by Bank of Ireland, a Bonnie Baby competition sponsored by Julie’s children’s wear and a Dog show sponsored by Glen Veterinary Clinic. On Saturday night, young local band ‘Different Level’s’ entertained the crowd and the winners of the busking competition, Neverwhere, in between a wonderful exhibition of Irish Dancing from the Bridget Whelan School of Dancing. The little ones brought the cute factor before the Senior Men’s All Ireland Churn Rolling final took place with Kevin Kinane becoming the new champion. The festival ended live music on the Kickham Plaza with local band, Purple, sponsored by Supermacs.

The committee wish to thank all the stewards and volunteers and in particular the Tipperary Vintage Rally group for all their help.