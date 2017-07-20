Clonmel magical garden open to help disabled support group

Local gardeners Michael O'Riordan and Snezana Petrovska began to create a garden over 15 years ago on a hill on the Old Spa Road in Clonmel.

At the time the area was full of brambles, nettles and tatty trees in all areas, with a swamp to finish it off.

Michael describes the garden as “an interesting woodland garden set out over seven acres, with mountain streams comprising a series of contrasting areas connected by gravel and wooden walkways”.

Michael is very modest in his choice of words, as the garden is a must-see for everyone, young and old, garden enthusiast or not.

This year Michael has kindly opened the gates of his garden to Clonmel Lions Club for an open day on this Sunday, July 23rd, when all proceeds will be donated to Clonmel Riding for the Disabled.

Riding for the Disabled in Clonmel offers the opportunity to avail of therapeutic and recreational riding to any person with a physical or intellectual disability.

It is a great service provided to the local community and Clonmel Lions Club are proud and privileged to assist, as it gives great benefit to the general health and wellbeing of everyone involved.

This year a new and exciting dimension has been added to the trail by introducing mounted blank picture frames around the seven-acre garden. The purpose of this is for people to look through the frame and see what Michael sees every day (you can even step behind the frame yourself, and get into the picture).

Children can start by getting their face painted before igniting their imagination, by wondering what is behind the fairy doors scattered throughout the garden.

Michael O'Riordan will be giving a guided tour of the garden from 2pm.

Entertainment will be provided from 4:30pm until 7pm by exciting local group Stranger Things, a two-piece group consisting of vocalist Rebecca Keogh and Stephen McGrath on acoustic guitar. This duo cover a dynamic selection of songs across rock, pop, Motown, jazz and traditional genres and all can be enjoyed with a cup of tea and a piece of cake.

Kilkenny author Shirley Lanigan will be signing her exciting new book 'The Open Gardens of Ireland' from 4pm until 4.30 pm.

Starting in the Spring of 2015 and after two years of covering the country from coast to coast, visiting every garden that opens its doors to the public, Shirley has produced a beautiful guide full of wonderful descriptions and images, while giving an insight into the magnificent people who carved out these majestic havens.

The Lions Club would be delighted if people could join them on this Sunday (the garden is open from 11am to 7pm) at the Petrovska Garden, Old Spa Road, Kilganey, Clonmel (follow the signs from Hotel Minella on the Coleville Road).

Admission charge is €5 per person, while admission for children is free.

For further details refer to the Facebook page facebook.com/lionsclubclonmel.

To get a sneak preview of the garden itself, it is well worth visiting the website petrovskagarden.com