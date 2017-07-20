Clonmel show's young cast promises to bring the house down

Creative Minds Productions present Green Day's Broadway hit, 'American Idiot, The Musical', at 8pm at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel from July 23rd to July 26th.

The show is produced and directed by Jennifer Williams, with musical direction by Eamon O'Malley and choreography by Henry Fitzgerald.

'American Idiot' follows a young anti-hero, Johnny (Daniel Traas), the self-proclaimed “Jesus of Suburbia”, and his two buddies, Will (Niall Campion) and Tunny (Joe Sheehan), as they attempt to break out of their mind-numbing, aimless suburban existence.

After escaping to the city, Johnny finds himself embroiled in a passionate affair with a stunning and unpredictable young woman (Treasa O' Rourke), and an even more passionate affair with hard drugs.

Tunny finds a sense of purpose by enlisting in the army but is wounded in the line of duty, both physically and emotionally.

Meanwhile Will, who decided to remain in the suburbs with his newly pregnant girlfriend (Rachel Browne), becomes moored to his couch, hopeless and stuck.

Each of the men struggles to find the balance between rage and love -a conflict that defines their generation.

With Green Day’s heart-pounding, visceral songs and a young cast full of grit and passion, 'American Idiot' is guaranteed to bring the house down.

Tickets are on sale now from Music Minds, Mitchel Street, Clonmel at €15 each. There is an additional afternoon show on Sunday July 23rd at 4pm.