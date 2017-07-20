Tipperary Tipped forTriumph Over The Banner

Captain Brendan Maher pictured lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in September.

This weekend, the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals, which sees Tipperary v Clare and Waterford v Wexford take centre stage on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Reigning All-Ireland champions, Tipperary, are red hot at 1/4 to see off Clare and book their place in the semi-finals, whilst Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney’s men are on offer at 7/2 to cause an upset for the Premier County.

On Sunday we see the return of Waterford v Wexford, with both sides having met in last year’s quarter-finals. It is 1/3 that Derek McGrath’s side can mirror their win over the Slaneysiders who are 3/1 to get their revenge.

BoyleSports are offering double winnings on all markets as a free bet if the last score of the game is a goal in both SHC quarter-final clashes this weekend. The offer also applies to all men’s GAA senior inter-county championship hurling and football matches.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “Tipperary look set to sail through to the semi-finals at the strong odds of 1/4 to beat Clare in the first of the Hurling quarter-finals this weekend.”

She added “Punters have been keen on Waterford to repeat their triumph over Wexford in last year’s quarter-final clash, which they won by ten points, however there has been some shrewd support for Wexford at 3/1 after they gained promotion to Division 1A.”