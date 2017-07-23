Looking for Love and over 60? We have some news...

First Dates is back – and looking for lonely hearts over 60!

The programme captures on camera all of the excitement and butterflies of people embarking on a real life blind date, with the support of the viewers at home.

Show makers had an amazing response from the public for this series already but now they are really on the lookout for people over 60 to apply to take part.

The show takes great care in matching people with other likeminded individuals who they can have a nice evening with and perhaps even a second date!

Whether someone may be looking for the love of their lives or maybe just something as casual as a fun night out with someone new... show makers are eager to speak with them!

You can apply by clicking here.

The show is very warm and positive and Co Co Television get great feedback from participants about being part of it.

They’re looking for all kinds of people from all walks of life, who are open to meeting someone new and having a fun experience! We will be filming people in the First Dates restaurant at the end of August so would like people to apply now! Maybe this sounds like you or someone you know; perhaps a friend, a parent, grandparent, neighbour or acquaintance?