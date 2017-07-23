Countdown continues to Busking Festival

It’s all happening from Thursday August 10th to Sunday August 13th around the parks, streets, hotels and venues in Clonmel, when the town's annual Busking Festival takes place.

The event brings the town to life each year and all proceeds from collections taken up throughout the weekend are donated to The Children's Medical and Research Foundation at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin. The festival launches at Hotel Minella on Thursday, 10th August at 7.30pm, with the premiere of a short film ‘William Crotty - The Highway Man’, along with a graphic novel by artist Eamon Cowan.

The night starts with a ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance, with more dance acts by AOK-Dance (ballet, lyrical and contemporary ballet), Synergy Dance Club (hip hop), Kool School (gymnastics) and more. Musical acts including Celtic Blondes will also perform.

Tickets for this event may be purchased from Clonmel Tourist Office (beside The Main Guard), with all proceeds donated to Our Lady's Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Friday kicks off with busking on the streets and music under the arches of the Main Guard. Also, from 12 noon until 3pm Western Studio (at St. Luke's Hospital), Western Road, will host an Open House full of art, music, food and a tour around Western Studio. All are welcome.

Saturday's activities will include the Busking Competition, held on the streets of Clonmel, with a first prize of €1,000. To register go to www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com

There will also be free admission to the IW Wrestling on Sarsfield Street from 2 to 5pm.

Sunday's Family Fun Day Extravaganza at Denis Burke Park will feature live music, a pop-up Medieval Village, free IW Wrestling, water balling, bouncy castles and much more.

The Family Fun Day was one of the highlights of last year's festival, with between 8,000-10,000 people visiting Denis Burke Park during the day.

Throughout the weekend musicians and bands will be performing in venues around Clonmel.

These include Friday, 11th August - Premier Swing Band at Eldon's, Karen Underwood at Moran's, MOJOd at Bakers, Supersoul Machine at Liam Daly's, the Pheasant Pluckers at Phil Carroll's and the Dublin City Ramblers at The Coachman.

Saturday, 12th August - Skinny Elvis at Eldon's,The Hot 4 Jazz Quartet at Moran's and The Waheys at Liam Daly's.

​Sunday, 13th August -The Pavement Kings and Miss Truly DiVine at Moran's.

Pick up a flyer and join the music trail of Rock, Indie, Country, Traditional and much more.

Check out the full listing on www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook at clonmelbuskingfestival and festivalcluainmeala.

Admission is free to all music gigs, with donations welcome for Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.