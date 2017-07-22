Outrage at 18 years wait for amalgamation of Cahir national schools

An appeal has been made to the Minister for Education Richard Bruton to take immediate action to bring the long awaited amalgamation of two Cahir primary schools to fruition.

The eighteen year amalgamation saga involving Cahir boys and Our Lady of Mercy girls primary schools has dragged on now for eighteen years.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Deputy Mattie McGrath who told Minister Bruton that the inexcusable delays in the amalgamation of the schools was an “unmitigated embarrassment” for his department.

“I have come across some very lethargic government responses to important issues in my time, but this issue is almost in a league of its own.

“Amazingly, it has been continuing now for more than 18 years years,” said Deputy McGrath.

He said he has been pursuing various governments and different ministers about the amalgamation since 2009 and that the question of the amalgamation goes back even further still.

The Independent TD said in 2002 a technical report was put forward for the amalgamation of these schools.

Then in April 2004 all parties approved a further technical report and an amalgamation process.

The amalgamation schedule was approved and agreed and the boards of management of both schools agreed to put a special needs unit on the site which is located between the two schools.

“In 2009 I was told here in the Dáil by a Minister of State that the amalgamation and school building project for the primary schools in Cahir, County Tipperary, would be considered in the context of the Department’s multi-annual school building and modernisation programme.

Since then however all we have seen are evasions .It is simply disgraceful that two excellent schools, who each have their own their set of challenges, should be treated in this lazy manner” said Deputy McGrath.