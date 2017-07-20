Three changes on Tipperary team to meet Clare in All Ireland SHC quarter final

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has announced his side to play Clare in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final in Páírc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday, July 22nd at 3pm.

Showing three changes from their Round 2 fixture, in the back line, goalkeeper Daragh Mooney has recovered to take his place between the posts while Seamus Kennedy returns to his customary half back position. The final switch is upfront where Noel McGrath lines out in the half forward line.

Mooney comes in for Darren Gleeson in goal; Kennedy replaces Joe O’Dwyer and McGrath is in for Jason Forde.

The starting 15 lines out as follows:

1. Daragh Mooney - Eire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Donagh Maher - Burgess

3. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

4. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Mary's

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

11. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

12. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney