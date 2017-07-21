Tipperary childcare services to receive extra €364,000 in funding

Childcare services in Tipperary are to receive €364K in extra funding, Fine Gael Councillor Michael Murphy has said.

The financial boost comes at a key moment in Ireland’s move to accessible affordable quality childcare.

Cllr Murphy said the €364,000 in extra funding will directly benefit 41 childcare centres across the Premier County.

“The money will be used to provide more than new childcare places, maintenance and building work as well as outdoor play areas and is available for immediate draw-down by providers here in Tipperary.

“I hold the provision of quality, affordable and accessible childcare as a very highest priority, ensuring local children get the very best start in life", he said/

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, said €8.4m in capital funding has been allocated through the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to 683 pre-school providers nationwide; an increase in €4,4m on the amount announced for this programme in March 2017.

This funding will benefit children, families and providers under our Early Years programmes, and will contribute to the development of an infrastructure that is ready to meet the radical new approach to subsidising childcare outlined in Budget 2017.

Cllr Murphy said he encourages parents in Tipperary to take the time to study the increased supports which are available and prepare for the autumn, by checking out the new website www.affordablechildcare.ie<http://www.affordablechildcare.ie> or by talking to staff at your local childcare centre.