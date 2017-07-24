Tipperary delegation meets Shane Ross to push for N24 upgrade to motorway

Independent TD Mattie McGrath is to lead a cross-party, Local Authority and Borough District Council Deputation from Tipperary to meet with the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross today (Monday).

The meeting is organised to galvanise support for the upgrading of the N24 to motorway status:

“I will be particularly anxious to convey to Minister Ross the depth of our ambition for Tipperary and indeed for the south-east region.

“It is my firm belief that we all now need to make a concerted effort to present the Minister and the Department with a unified and solid proposal regarding the merits of upgrading the N24 to Motorway status.

“Phase 1 between Limerick and M8 could be built at a cost of €540 million and would join with the M8 at Cahir which would include a bypass of Tipperary Town (motorway status) and which would culminate with access to the ports in Waterford and Rosslare.

“This would include a further bypass of Clonmel taking traffic off of the ring road. Should it be approved it would it would result in an estimated saving of €400 million when compared to other proposals for similar types of projects.

“It is absolutely vital that we work together to ensure that issues surrounding connectivity within the region are addressed and that the Minister and his department are left in no doubt about the strategic value and the necessity of this proposal.

“Getting the green light for this project would represent a massive step forward for all of us.

“It would also go some way toward confirming that the government is serious about improving the connectivity deficits that the regions and rural Ireland are experiencing in comparison to a thriving motorway and transport infrastructure centred around the capital and the eastern region generally,” concluded Deputy McGrath.