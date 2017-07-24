Champions Tipperary play Galway in the All Ireland hurling semi-final

Tipperary will play Galway in the All Ireland hurling semi-final.

The All Ireland champions were paired with the league champions in this morning's draw on RTE Radio's Morning Ireland.

In the other semi final, Waterford will play Cork in a repeat of the Munster final

The Deise proved too strong for Wexford in the second quarter final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

Tipp’s game is a repeat of the league final when Galway proved much too strong for the Premier and will offer Tipperary the chance of redemption.

It will be the third semi-final meetinig between Tipp and Galway in a row.

The All Ireland champions have got their campaign back on track since the Munster championship defeat to Cork.

In the qualifers they eased past the challenges of both Westmeath and Dublin and on Saturday in Cork had three points to spare over Clare in the quarter final, 0-28 to 3-16.

However that performance was far from flawless, conceding three goals to the Banner and not scoring any themselves.

While the attack again sparkled, there are concerns about the fullback line that manager Michael Ryan will have to address before the semi-final with Cathal Barrett's continuing abscence proving a cause for concern.

However Tipperary are now where they wanted to be at the start of the campaign, in the last four, but taking a more circuitous route than planned.