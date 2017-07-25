Tipperary to benefit from €36,500 Arts funding

Tipperary County Council will benefit from a recent award by the Arts Council of €36,500 to develop a unique and ambitious dance and health programme along with Kildare and Kerry County Councils.

The Arts Council confirmed the award as part of their ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ scheme aimed at Local Authorities, which aims to promote unique collaborations by working better together and promoting greater access to and engagement with the arts.

The Dance and Health action research programme aims to deepen the place of dance in healthcare in partnership with the local authorities, health professionals, communities and dance artists with the overall intention of providing a model that can be used nationally.

Dance in health care settings has been proven to benefit older people or those with a chronic, degenerative condition, such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaking at the launch, Director of the Arts Council, Orlaith McBride said: “We recently put a call out to local authorities that were looking for ambitious ways of collaborating and engaging communities in arts projects. I am delighted to confirm that Tipperary County Council will benefit from this award. I am confident this funding will help foster a distinctive artistic and environmental collaboration within and among local authorities, which will result in unique and meaningful public engagement opportunities.”