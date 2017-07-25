Man jailed after threatening baby son and holding knife to baby's throat

An 18-month prison sentence has been imposed on a man who threatened his own baby son, held a knife to the baby’s throat and told other family members “you’ll never see him again”.

Sean Power (24) with an address at Manor Street, Waterford, pleaded guilty at Clonmel Circuit Court to making a threat to his own mother that he would kill or injure his 18-month-old son at his former address at 64 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

He received a five-year sentence for this offence, with three-and-a-half years suspended, and also received lesser sentences for assaulting his former partner Louise Gahon and assaulting his mother’s partner Francis Walsh on the same occasion, September 30 last. Charges relating to making threats to gardai were not proceeded with by the State, on the basis that the facts of those would also be outlined.

The court heard on Tuesday morning that a report of a “domestic incident” at 64 Treacy Park was reported to gardai in Carrick at about 12.25am on September 30.

On arrival, two gardai were waved down by two males and told that a row had taken place between Sean Power and his mother and girlfriend.

During the row, father-of-two Mr Power had run upstairs and grabbed his 18-month-old son from bed, and returned downstairs. He then opened the door of a stove and told those present “you’ll never see him again, say goodbye”. He assaulted Francis Walsh three times on the back of the head.

Sean Power then went into the kitchen, “grabbed a large knife and threatened to kill himself,” Sgt Kieran O’Regan told the court. “He held it up to his son’s throat.”

At about 12.45am, Francis Walsh gestured at gardai to enter the house. Sean Power had left the knife down and the children and adults were safe. Gardai went into the front bedroom and found Power lying on the bed. The knife was recovered downstairs.

He was arrested and, while leaving the house, made an attempt to attack his brother and also threatened his mother by saying “remember, I know where you live”.

While being transported by the gardai, he said that when he got out he would “bury a hatchet in Francis” and kill him. He also told one of the gardai, “I’ll do you and the other guard and your families” and it would “only take two phone calls” for him to find out where the gardai lived. Power said they would “sort this out” when the gardai were out of uniform and that he would “get off” as he only had to say he went into a diabetic coma and couldn’t remember anything.

The court heard that Power had type-one diabetes since childhood and was insulin dependent, had started smoking cannabis at the age of 11 and also had consumed drink on the night of this incident. He also had a claim before the Redress Board as a result of something that happened to him as a child.

At the Garda station he initially refused to be interviewed but was eventually interviewed three times. He told gardai he argued with his girlfriend on the night over her spending money and the argument became physical. He pushed her into the bath.

He also told gardai that he opened the stove on the night because he was cold, and never had any intention of harming his child. He removed the child from the bed because the child was “crying and they were all coming at me”. He intended to stab himself in the neck with the knife but had no intention of hurting his son.

A victim impact statement made by Louise Gahon and read out in court said she didn’t feel safe anymore, felt “vulnerable” and “weak” and was unable to trust people. “It’s still hard for me to think something like this happened to me with someone I loved.”

Robert Sheahan SC, defending, said Sean Power had at various times in the past failed to take his insulin and this made him “volatile and irate,” by his own admission. “The overall pattern on the night would appear to suggest a man who was not in his full faculties. He clearly aggravated a very bad situation both with the other occupants of the house and with the gardai who came upon the aftermath.”

Judge Thomas Teehan ordered the defendant to give “irrevocable authority” to his solicitor to provide €5,000 from any redress payment received from the Redress Board for his children. He also ordered him to stay away from his former partner and other injured parties in the case.