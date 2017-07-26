Stranded Tipp paramedic - ambulance service confirm 'disagreement' between staff members

The National Ambulance Service has confirmed that a disagreement arose between two staff members last weekend.

This follows reports that one ambulance staff member was left stranded in Portlaoise as the ambulance made its way from Dublin to Clonmel.

The National Ambulance Service wouldn't elaborate on what happened in response to press queries.

Their statement said - "The National Ambulance Service can confirm that on Saturday 22nd July last, a disagreement arose between two NAS Staff, at the end of their shift.

"Local NAS management are working with the staff to resolve the issue".

The journal.ie reported that a paramedic was left stranded at a filling station in Co. Laois after a disagreement with a colleauge who drove off and left him 100km from his base in Clonmel.

The journal.ie report that according to sources, the paramedic had expressed concern about his partner’s driving and asked him repeatedly to slow down.

The driving paramedic is reported to have pulled off the motorway and into a filling station in Portlaoise and dropped the colleague off before driving away again.

Arrangements had then to be made to collect the stranded ambulance man and return him to his base.